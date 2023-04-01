Reviewing Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) and Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) and Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Dynatrace has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Activision Blizzard has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dynatrace and Activision Blizzard’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynatrace $929.45 million 13.15 $52.45 million $0.10 423.00 Activision Blizzard $7.53 billion 8.92 $1.51 billion $1.92 44.58

Profitability

Activision Blizzard has higher revenue and earnings than Dynatrace. Activision Blizzard is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynatrace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Dynatrace and Activision Blizzard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynatrace 2.61% 8.61% 4.84% Activision Blizzard 20.10% 12.53% 9.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Dynatrace and Activision Blizzard, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynatrace 0 6 14 0 2.70 Activision Blizzard 0 0 15 0 3.00

Dynatrace currently has a consensus target price of $47.11, indicating a potential upside of 11.36%. Activision Blizzard has a consensus target price of $91.57, indicating a potential upside of 6.99%. Given Dynatrace’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Dynatrace is more favorable than Activision Blizzard.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.2% of Dynatrace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of Activision Blizzard shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Dynatrace shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Activision Blizzard shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Activision Blizzard beats Dynatrace on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc. engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users. It specializes in cloud ecosystem integration, incident and alert management integration, DevOps CI/CD integration, user experience and business intelligence insights. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc. engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc., Blizzard Entertainment Inc., and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc. segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products. The Blizzard Entertainment segment is engaged in delivering content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, and by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Blizzard products. The King Digital Entertainment segment is focused on delivering content through free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from in-game sales and in-game advertising on the mobile platform. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

