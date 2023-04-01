Critical Analysis: iSpecimen (ISPC) vs. The Competition

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare iSpecimen to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares iSpecimen and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSpecimen -98.50% -42.83% -35.26% iSpecimen Competitors -246.73% -12.26% -7.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for iSpecimen and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSpecimen 0 0 1 0 3.00 iSpecimen Competitors 47 712 1290 27 2.62

Risk and Volatility

iSpecimen currently has a consensus price target of $7.63, suggesting a potential upside of 469.03%. As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 33.49%. Given iSpecimen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe iSpecimen is more favorable than its rivals.

iSpecimen has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iSpecimen’s rivals have a beta of 4.97, meaning that their average share price is 397% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.6% of iSpecimen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.3% of iSpecimen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iSpecimen and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio iSpecimen $10.40 million -$10.25 million -1.16 iSpecimen Competitors $1.69 billion $84.33 million -9.44

iSpecimen’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than iSpecimen. iSpecimen is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

iSpecimen rivals beat iSpecimen on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

iSpecimen Company Profile

iSpecimen Inc. provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations. The company develops and operates iSpecimen Marketplace, a proprietary online marketplace platform that connects medical researchers who need access to subjects, samples, and data with hospitals, laboratories, and other organizations who have access to them. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, in vitro diagnostic companies, and government/academic institutions. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

