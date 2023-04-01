Reviewing Edible Garden (EDBL) and Its Competitors

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Edible Garden to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Edible Garden shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by institutional investors. 39.4% of Edible Garden shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Edible Garden alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Edible Garden and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Edible Garden $11.55 million -$12.45 million -0.04 Edible Garden Competitors $1.62 billion $35.87 million 0.70

Profitability

Edible Garden’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Edible Garden. Edible Garden is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Edible Garden and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edible Garden -107.71% N/A -172.89% Edible Garden Competitors -356.59% -27.34% -17.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Edible Garden and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edible Garden 0 0 1 0 3.00 Edible Garden Competitors 96 168 486 23 2.56

Edible Garden currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 204.35%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 46.82%. Given Edible Garden’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Edible Garden is more favorable than its competitors.

About Edible Garden

(Get Rating)

Edible Garden AG Incorporated and its subsidiaries operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various products, including individually potted, live herbs, cut single-herb clamshells, specialty herb items, various types of lettuce, hydro basil, bulk basil, and vegan protein powder. The company sells its products to various regional and national supermarkets. Edible Garden AG Incorporated was founded in 2020 and is based in Belvidere, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Edible Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edible Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.