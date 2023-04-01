Brokerages Set MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Target Price at $255.00

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $255.00.

Separately, BNP Paribas cut MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of MTUAY opened at $125.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.54 and a beta of 1.41. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of $72.23 and a 1-year high of $127.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

