Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $254,133.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 317,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,126.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 77,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $1,333,741.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 527,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,039,775.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $254,133.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,126.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,170 shares of company stock worth $3,433,100 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Exelixis Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $19.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.81. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $23.40.
Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $423.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.71 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Exelixis Company Profile
Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.
