Critical Comparison: Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) vs. The Competition

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH – Get Rating) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Water transportation” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Norwegian Cruise Line to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Norwegian Cruise Line and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norwegian Cruise Line 0 0 0 0 N/A Norwegian Cruise Line Competitors 304 1166 1877 33 2.48

As a group, “Water transportation” companies have a potential upside of 49.93%. Given Norwegian Cruise Line’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Norwegian Cruise Line has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Norwegian Cruise Line $4.84 billion -$2.27 billion -2.49 Norwegian Cruise Line Competitors $2.82 billion -$683.83 million 13.49

This table compares Norwegian Cruise Line and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Norwegian Cruise Line has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Norwegian Cruise Line is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.2% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Norwegian Cruise Line has a beta of 2.51, indicating that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Norwegian Cruise Line’s peers have a beta of 1.41, indicating that their average stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Norwegian Cruise Line and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norwegian Cruise Line -46.86% -286.66% -10.87% Norwegian Cruise Line Competitors 15.10% -14.29% 3.08%

Summary

Norwegian Cruise Line peers beat Norwegian Cruise Line on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

