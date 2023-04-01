Head-To-Head Comparison: Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) versus Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY)

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) and Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Salzgitter and Swire Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salzgitter 9.19% 29.09% 10.67% Swire Pacific N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Salzgitter has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swire Pacific has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salzgitter $13.23 billion 0.16 $687.50 million N/A N/A Swire Pacific $11.64 billion 2.49 $535.71 million N/A N/A

This table compares Salzgitter and Swire Pacific’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Salzgitter has higher revenue and earnings than Swire Pacific.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Salzgitter and Swire Pacific, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salzgitter 2 6 0 0 1.75 Swire Pacific 0 0 0 0 N/A

Salzgitter currently has a consensus price target of $24.90, indicating a potential upside of 540.10%. Given Salzgitter’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Salzgitter is more favorable than Swire Pacific.

Dividends

Salzgitter pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Swire Pacific pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%.

Summary

Salzgitter beats Swire Pacific on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products. The Mannesmann segment comprises of line pipes, HFI-welded tubes, precision tubes, and stainless steel tubes. The Trading segment focuses on tightly-knit European sales network, as well as trading companies and agencies worldwide that ensure that the Salzgitter Group’s products and services are marketed efficiently. The Technology segment consists of filling and packing technology segment, including special machinery engineering for shoe manufacturing and elastomer production. The company was founded on September 6, 1858 and is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany.

About Swire Pacific

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties. It also owns and manages two hotels in Hong Kong and four hotels in Mainland China, as well as owns interests in the Mandarin Oriental hotel in the United States. The company's Aviation division provides flight catering and ramp, passenger and cargo services, and aircraft maintenance and modification services. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 234 aircraft. Its Beverages division owns rights to manufacture, market, and distribute refreshing soft drinks to consumers. The company's Trading & Industrial division retails and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories through its 164 retail outlets; sells passenger cars, commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and scooters; operates a chain of 538 bakery stores; packages and sells sugar products under the Taikoo Sugar brand; and offers waste management services. The company was founded in 1816 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

