Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) versus Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Head to Head Comparison

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) and Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Vincerx Pharma has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amryt Pharma has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.6% of Vincerx Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of Amryt Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% of Vincerx Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Amryt Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vincerx Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00 Amryt Pharma 0 5 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Vincerx Pharma and Amryt Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Vincerx Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 428.85%. Amryt Pharma has a consensus target price of $15.42, suggesting a potential upside of 5.74%. Given Vincerx Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vincerx Pharma is more favorable than Amryt Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Vincerx Pharma and Amryt Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vincerx Pharma N/A -87.84% -74.28% Amryt Pharma -8.19% 1.70% 0.75%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vincerx Pharma and Amryt Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vincerx Pharma N/A N/A -$39.31 million ($3.12) -0.33 Amryt Pharma $222.54 million 4.19 $1.00 million ($0.06) -243.00

Amryt Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Vincerx Pharma. Amryt Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vincerx Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Amryt Pharma beats Vincerx Pharma on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is VIP152, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor for treating patients with advanced cancer. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217, an oral PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate to treat solid tumors; and VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2019 is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Amryt Pharma

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing various treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The company provides metreleptin, an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; oral octreotide, a long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients; and lomitapide, an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the Homozygous familial Hypercholesteraemia. Its development candidates include Oleogel-S10 for the cutaneous manifestations of Junctional and Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), a rare and distressing genetic skin disorder affecting young children and adults; and AP103, a pre-clinical gene therapy for patients with dystrophic EB. The company sells its products in the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East. Amryt Pharma plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

