Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Critical Survey

Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Mercurity Fintech and Mawson Infrastructure Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercurity Fintech 0 0 0 0 N/A Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.23%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than Mercurity Fintech.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Mercurity Fintech has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 2.82, meaning that its stock price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.6% of Mercurity Fintech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mercurity Fintech and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercurity Fintech N/A N/A N/A Mawson Infrastructure Group -62.18% -36.69% -20.43%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mercurity Fintech and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercurity Fintech $670,000.00 19.04 -$20.75 million N/A N/A Mawson Infrastructure Group $84.39 million 0.52 -$52.76 million N/A N/A

Mercurity Fintech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Summary

Mercurity Fintech beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercurity Fintech

Mercurity Fintech Holding, Inc. engages in the provision of instant payment network platform. It designs, develops, creates, tests, installs, configures, integrates, and customizes fully operational software using blockchain technologies. The company was founded by Mao Dong Xu on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company was founded on February 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Sharon, PA.

