Financial Comparison: Mediaset (OTCMKTS:MDIUY) and Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY)

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) and Mediaset (OTCMKTS:MDIUY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Orkla ASA and Mediaset’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Orkla ASA alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orkla ASA 8.60% 13.16% 7.01% Mediaset N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orkla ASA and Mediaset’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orkla ASA $6.10 billion 1.17 $523.91 million $0.52 13.74 Mediaset $3.28 billion 0.79 $213.14 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Orkla ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Mediaset.

Orkla ASA has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mediaset has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Orkla ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Orkla ASA and Mediaset, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orkla ASA 2 3 1 0 1.83 Mediaset 0 0 0 0 N/A

Orkla ASA currently has a consensus target price of $73.00, indicating a potential upside of 921.69%. Given Orkla ASA’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Orkla ASA is more favorable than Mediaset.

Summary

Orkla ASA beats Mediaset on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orkla ASA

(Get Rating)

Orkla ASA engages in the distribution of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out of home, specialized retail, pharmacy, and bakery sectors. It operates its business through the following segments: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, Orkla Food Ingredients, Headquarters, Branded Consumer Goods including Headquarter, Hydro Power, and Financial Investments. The Orkla Foods segment offers pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals. The Orkla Confectionery and Snacks segment comprises of confectionery, biscuits and snacks categories, bran and crispbread products, and high-energy snack meals. The Orkla Care segment includes cleaning products, toothbrushes, and personal hygiene products. The Orkla Food Ingredients segment supplies margarine and butter blends, yeast, bread and cake improvers and mixes, marzipan, and ice cream ingredients. The Headquarters segment refers to the branded consumer goods business. The Hydro Power segment produces and supplies power to the Nordic power market. The Financial Investments segment consists of Orkla Eiendom and Orkla Venture. The company was founded on February 27, 1918 and is headquartered in Oslo,

About Mediaset

(Get Rating)

Mediaset S.p.A. primarily operates in the television (TV) industry in Italy and Spain. The company engages in the content production and third-party acquisition; content distribution in linear and non-linear, and free-to-air and pay-per-view content distribution activities with a range of content centered on football, cinema, TV series, documentaries, and children's channels. It is also involved in the radio broadcasting activates; and other activities, including radio stations, movie production and distribution, teleshopping, publishing activities, licensing and merchandising, and foreign advertising concessions. The company is based in Milan, Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for Orkla ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orkla ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.