Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) PT Lowered to $8.50

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
WOOF has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.36.
Petco Health and Wellness Trading Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.61.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 4.9% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 4.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 16.4% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
