Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Given New $43.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WBA. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.07.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

WBA opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.63. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.60%.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,574,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,964,845,000 after buying an additional 818,403 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,812,727 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,846,720,000 after purchasing an additional 540,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,374,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,675,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,684 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,401,774 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $499,756,000 after purchasing an additional 98,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $447,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.