Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) PT Lowered to $40.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WBA. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.07.

Shares of WBA opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The stock has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.60%.

In related news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,574,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,964,845,000 after acquiring an additional 818,403 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,812,727 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,846,720,000 after acquiring an additional 540,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,374,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,675,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,684 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,401,774 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $499,756,000 after acquiring an additional 98,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $447,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,331 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

