Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Receives Neutral Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho restated their neutral rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $41.00 target price on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WBA. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.07.

WBA stock opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $48.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day moving average is $36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.60%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,253 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

