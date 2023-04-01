UBS Group Cuts Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target to $37.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.07.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average of $36.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $48.48. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.60%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,342,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 120,683 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after buying an additional 20,684 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $701,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

