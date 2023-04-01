Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VRDN. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.45.

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

VRDN stock opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 12.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,329.23% and a negative return on equity of 84.78%. Viridian Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.32) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott Dunseth Myers purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.15 per share, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 255,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,447,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott Dunseth Myers bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.15 per share, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,447,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 6,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $244,021.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,191 shares of company stock worth $5,705,947. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,985,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

