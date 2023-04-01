Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $20.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BMEA has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Biomea Fusion from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Biomea Fusion presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.00.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Biomea Fusion Price Performance

Shares of Biomea Fusion stock opened at $31.01 on Wednesday. Biomea Fusion has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $36.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $911.69 million, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of -1.75.

Institutional Trading of Biomea Fusion

About Biomea Fusion

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Biomea Fusion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the first quarter worth about $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 19.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 553.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.