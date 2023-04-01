Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Augmedix, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AUGX)

Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) – B. Riley reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Augmedix in a research note issued on Monday, March 27th. B. Riley analyst N. Chatterji now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.58). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Augmedix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AUGX. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Augmedix in a report on Friday. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Augmedix from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUGX opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of -0.84. Augmedix has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.17.

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 million. Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 195.91% and a negative net margin of 79.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUGX. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Augmedix by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,528 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Augmedix by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Augmedix in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Augmedix by 577.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 124,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 106,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Augmedix by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 359,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 28,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.

