FY2023 EPS Estimates for RCM Technologies, Inc. Cut by B. Riley (NASDAQ:RCMT)

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for RCM Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 28th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.19. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for RCM Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.87 per share.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.05 million. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 61.62% and a net margin of 7.34%.

RCM Technologies Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RCM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of RCMT opened at $11.56 on Thursday. RCM Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $28.82. The stock has a market cap of $104.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Institutional Trading of RCM Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 737,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,936,000 after buying an additional 128,992 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 11,603 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 96,100 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 209,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 16,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

About RCM Technologies

(Get Rating)

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.