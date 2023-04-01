Oppenheimer Comments on BrainsWay Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWAY)

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for BrainsWay in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 27th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the year. The consensus estimate for BrainsWay’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BrainsWay’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BrainsWay in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BrainsWay by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 95.2% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BrainsWay in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. 47.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).
