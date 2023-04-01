FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Cut by B. Riley

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ribbon Communications in a report issued on Tuesday, March 28th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ribbon Communications’ current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ribbon Communications’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RBBN. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Ribbon Communications Stock Down 0.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $574.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Ribbon Communications has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $4.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBBN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 275.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 103.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ribbon Communications

(Get Rating)

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.