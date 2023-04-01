AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the February 28th total of 9,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

AstroNova Price Performance

ALOT stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.94 million, a PE ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 0.63. AstroNova has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $15.90.

Get AstroNova alerts:

Insider Activity at AstroNova

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas bought 32,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $425,132.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 464,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,989,869.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AstroNova

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of AstroNova by 7.8% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 146,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 192,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,935 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AstroNova by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AstroNova by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of AstroNova by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstroNova in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

AstroNova Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.