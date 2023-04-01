AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the February 28th total of 9,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
ALOT stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.94 million, a PE ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 0.63. AstroNova has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $15.90.
In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas bought 32,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $425,132.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 464,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,989,869.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstroNova in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.
