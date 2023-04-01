Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Deep Yellow Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DYLLF)

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Deep Yellow in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Drew expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Deep Yellow’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deep Yellow’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get Deep Yellow alerts:

Deep Yellow Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DYLLF opened at $0.38 on Thursday. Deep Yellow has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51.

Deep Yellow Company Profile

Deep Yellow Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of uranium properties. It focuses on the exploration and pre-development activities in Namibia and Africa. The firm holds interest in The Reptile, The Yellow Dune Joint Venture, and The Nova Joint Venture projects. The company was founded on March 26, 1985 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.