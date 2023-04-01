Internet Initiative Japan Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:IIJIY)

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIYGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Internet Initiative Japan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Internet Initiative Japan’s current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Internet Initiative Japan’s FY2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Shares of IIJIY opened at $41.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.65. Internet Initiative Japan has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Internet Initiative Japan Inc engages in the provision of Internet connectivity and wide area network services; network systems construction, operation and maintenance; and telecommunications equipment. It operates through the Network Service and Systems Integration (SI), and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Operation segments.

