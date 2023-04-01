Short Interest in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Declines By 12.7%

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the February 28th total of 3,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 831,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $62,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,965,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,649,777.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $62,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,965,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,649,777.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 34,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $210,831.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,346,773 shares in the company, valued at $14,338,783.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,455 shares of company stock valued at $949,589 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 2.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,805,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,475,000 after acquiring an additional 236,652 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,470,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,973 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 25.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,117,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,831 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 2,079.2% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,908,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 21.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

ALHC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

