Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Short Interest Update

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the February 28th total of 4,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air T in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Air T Price Performance

NASDAQ AIRT opened at $25.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.27. Air T has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $70.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Air T

Air T Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Air T by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Air T by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Air T by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Air T by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 26.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

