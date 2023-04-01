Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) – Capital One Financial reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Enerplus in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 27th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $2.14 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.64. The consensus estimate for Enerplus’ current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

ERF has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Enerplus in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Enerplus stock opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $19.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.111 per share. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.74%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERF. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the third quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Enerplus by 66.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,582,146 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after buying an additional 633,646 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Enerplus by 2.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 811,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,544,000 after buying an additional 20,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 3.2% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 419,241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

