HC Wainwright Comments on MAG Silver Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.51. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MAG. CIBC cut their price target on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $12.67 on Thursday. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $18.47. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MAG Silver

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAG. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 89.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in MAG Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MAG Silver during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in MAG Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MAG Silver

(Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.