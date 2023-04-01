NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.51 Per Share

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for NEXT in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will earn $3.51 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.42. The consensus estimate for NEXT’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NEXT’s FY2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXGPY opened at $40.12 on Thursday. NEXT has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $43.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

