FY2023 EPS Estimates for Spin Master Corp. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spin Master in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 27th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.84. The consensus estimate for Spin Master’s current full-year earnings is $2.91 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TOY. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$51.70.

Shares of TOY opened at C$37.57 on Thursday. Spin Master has a one year low of C$30.63 and a one year high of C$50.86. The company has a market cap of C$1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.98%.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

