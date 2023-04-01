(CUM.TO) (TSE:CUM) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

(CUM.TO) (TSE:CUM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of (CUM.TO) in a report released on Tuesday, March 28th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.22.

(CUM.TO) Stock Performance

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for (CUM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (CUM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.