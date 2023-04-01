MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.37. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share.

MAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.75 to C$25.75 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares set a C$26.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Pi Financial raised shares of MAG Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.58.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver stock opened at C$17.08 on Thursday. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of C$13.60 and a twelve month high of C$23.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 26.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

