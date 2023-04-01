Acer Therapeutics Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share (NASDAQ:ACER)

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Acer Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acer Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acer Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

ACER stock opened at $0.76 on Thursday. Acer Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $4.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.65.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 216.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. engages in acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

