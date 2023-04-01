Acer Therapeutics Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share (NASDAQ:ACER)

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Acer Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acer Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acer Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.
Acer Therapeutics Price Performance
ACER stock opened at $0.76 on Thursday. Acer Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $4.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.65.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acer Therapeutics
Acer Therapeutics Company Profile
Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. engages in acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acer Therapeutics (ACER)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.