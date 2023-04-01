Short Interest in Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Decreases By 21.8%

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,818,300 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the February 28th total of 3,605,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,176,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Asia Broadband Price Performance
Shares of Asia Broadband stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04. Asia Broadband has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.12.
About Asia Broadband
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asia Broadband (AABB)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Asia Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.