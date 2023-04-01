adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the February 28th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
adidas Stock Performance
adidas stock opened at $88.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.80. adidas has a 1 year low of $45.48 and a 1 year high of $121.48.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADDYY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. HSBC raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
adidas Company Profile
adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, North America, Greater China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other Businesses. The Other Businesses segment includes the activities of the Y-3 label and other subordinated businesses.
