adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the February 28th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

adidas Stock Performance

adidas stock opened at $88.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.80. adidas has a 1 year low of $45.48 and a 1 year high of $121.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADDYY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. HSBC raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

adidas Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADDYY. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of adidas by 9,350.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of adidas by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of adidas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in adidas by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC increased its stake in shares of adidas by 130.2% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, North America, Greater China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other Businesses. The Other Businesses segment includes the activities of the Y-3 label and other subordinated businesses.

