adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Short Interest Down 16.6% in March

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,962,500 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the February 28th total of 2,353,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,154.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDDF opened at $176.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.81. adidas has a twelve month low of $90.01 and a twelve month high of $249.80.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, North America, Greater China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other Businesses. The Other Businesses segment includes the activities of the Y-3 label and other subordinated businesses.

