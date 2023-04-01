adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Short Interest Down 16.6% in March

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,962,500 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the February 28th total of 2,353,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,154.4 days.
adidas Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ADDDF opened at $176.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.81. adidas has a twelve month low of $90.01 and a twelve month high of $249.80.
adidas Company Profile
