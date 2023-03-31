Annapolis Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,373,000 after buying an additional 1,310,894 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Amgen by 164.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after purchasing an additional 832,885 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 84.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,201,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,853,000 after purchasing an additional 550,439 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,831,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $445,522,000 after purchasing an additional 346,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,711,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $241.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.27. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $223.30 and a one year high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.44.

Amgen Profile



Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.



