Aspiriant LLC Has $954,000 Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Aspiriant LLC increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 3,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Amgen by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 21,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock opened at $241.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.30 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.27.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.44.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.