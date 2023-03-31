AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Strategic Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 2.8% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Libra Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $157.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.02. The firm has a market cap of $278.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.62.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

