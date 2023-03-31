Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 85.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.12.

Insider Activity

AbbVie Price Performance

In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie stock opened at $157.92 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $278.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.62.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.56%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.