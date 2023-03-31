AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in AbbVie by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ABBV opened at $157.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.62.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

