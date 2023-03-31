AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $204,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.12.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $157.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.62. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.56%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,465.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,638,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,465.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,638,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

