Aspiriant LLC Acquires 801 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Intel by 114.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $390,492,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Intel by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,132,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $235,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Intel by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 274,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936,526 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $32.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $132.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.81. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.04.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.69.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

