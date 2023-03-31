UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Domani Wealth LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH opened at $470.06 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $449.70 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $480.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.86.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.61.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

