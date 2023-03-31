Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $56.04 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,422,212 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 34,567 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $56,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 30,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 218,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,607,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 29,227 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,767 shares of company stock valued at $618,191 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

NYSE VZ opened at $38.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.