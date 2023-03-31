G&S Capital LLC Purchases 5,622 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

G&S Capital LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 63,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 29,487 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 27,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 6,999 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZ. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,767 shares of company stock valued at $618,191 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.76. The firm has a market cap of $162.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

