Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Trimmed by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,047 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 58,283 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $60,828,000 after purchasing an additional 113,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $567,000. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VZ opened at $38.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.76.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,672.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,767 shares of company stock worth $618,191 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

