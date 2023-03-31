Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CME. UBS Group reduced their price target on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.83.

NASDAQ CME opened at $188.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.01. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $247.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. CME Group’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.54%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

