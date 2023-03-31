HB Wealth Management LLC Has $945,000 Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 8,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $229,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 169,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 8.5% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 15,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $81.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.38. The firm has a market cap of $101.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

