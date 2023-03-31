Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $60.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.90% from the company’s previous close.

MU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.39.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $63.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average of $56.03. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $86.24. The firm has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,193,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,182,190 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.